|
|
Carmen Gomez
Carmen Gomez, 94, of Pennsylvania passed away with family at her side.
She was born to the late Lucas Estrella and Felicita Burgos, October 30th, 1925 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. She worked in the local Hospital as a Nurse's Aide.
She married the late Misael Gomez on June 9,1956 and they lived together in New York for twenty years before relocating to New Jersey and later retiring together in Brick, New Jersey. Carmen is survived by three children: Ingrid McCarthy of New Jersey, Arlene Caracciolo of Pennsylvania and Misael Gomez Jr. of California. Her beloved daughter Madeleine Casiero passed away on March 12, 2017. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Michael, Rachel, Natalie and Melissa.
Carmen dedicated her life to her family. She was an amazing cook and hosted many family dinners. She was also a talented seamstress. She worked at Sherry Ann's a Bridal Boutique in New Jersey. She made many of her clothes and her family's clothing throughout the years. She enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers. Carmen will be truly missed.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmen's name may be made to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. To send an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020