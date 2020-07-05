Carmen Lockhart



Whiting - Carmen Lockhart, Age 78, of Whiting NJ, passed away on June 25, 2020 in her home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.



She was a former resident of Union Beach, NJ where she raised 3 children on her own and loved them more than life itself. She had a longtime career working at the Freehold County Courthouse from which she retired. Her favorite pastimes were barbecues, laughing, and spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her children, Denise and her husband, Charlie, Vickie and her husband, John and Mike and his fiancé, Sheri and her sister, Donna Lockhart. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Charlie, Ryan, Dana, and Shannon and 7 great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ 08759 732-350-1950. Due to Covid-19, all visitors are asked to wear masks.









