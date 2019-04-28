Services
Carmen Marrero Obituary
Carmen Marrero

Jackson - Carmen Marrero age 85 of Jackson, NJ died peacefully on Wednesday April 24,2019 at Concord Rehabilitation in Lakewood , NJ.

Born in Corozal P.R., Carmen relocated to NY/NJ and married at the age of 18. Where she raised her 3 surviving children Perry-63(Jackson N.J) Gus-60(Blanchester Ohio) Jackie-58(Palmdale CA).

Carmen worked for 16 years before retiring in 1994. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Veronica Church in Howell,NJ for over 50 years prior to her passing.

Beside her 3 children ,she is also survived by her 9 grandchildren Jennifer Marie, Shawn, Kristina, Bridgett, Catherine Carmen, Allison Anne, Jessica Joyce, John Andrew and Paul Cody.

Carmen's mission in life was to share Gods grace with everyone she touched.

Silverton Memorial Funeral Home in Toms River, is in charge of the arrangements..
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
