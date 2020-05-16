Carmen Miriam Canavan
Carmen Miriam Canavan

Middletown - Carmen Miriam Canavan, age 85, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2020. Born in Lajas, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City, then to Middletown where she raised her family.

She is predeceased by her husband Donald, daughter Lynn Cramer, and son Patrick. Carmen is survived by her loving children Christopher of Middletown, Darren and his wife Barbara of N.C, Kristie Capozzoli of California, and Timothy and his wife Jennifer of Ocean. She is the beloved grandmother of 20, great grandmother of 12, and great-great grandmother of 1. Also surviving is her brother Audi Torres of Puerto Rico.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at a future date. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation in her honor can be made to The American Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations.html/

Please visit Carmen's memorial website available at www.DamianoFuneralHome.com






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
