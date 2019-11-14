|
Carmen P. Russo
Lavallette, NJ - Carmen P. Russo, 83, of Lavallette, NJ was taken suddenly and peacefully by the Good Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
He was born in New Brunswick, NJ on July 24, 1936, he lived there until relocating his family to Lavallette in 1971.
Carmen was known to many as CR, Carm, Pop, Papa Russo or Dad, but the name he loved the most was Pop-Pop. Spending time with his family and friends was one of the things he liked the most. He enjoyed his local coffee stops and weekly pizza nights with friends. Throughout the years, he was an active member of the Seaside Rotary Club, the Italian-American Club, Seaside Business Association, Tri-Boro Little League and the Lavallette Fire Department. He was an active parishioner of the Parish of Saint Pio in Lavallette. He was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan, but most of all loved attending his grandchildrens' sporting events and activities.
After graduating St. Peter's High School, in New Brunswick, he spent 2 years in the US Army. Later, he managed EJ Korvette's department store and Krone's Lavallette Inn. He was the owner of CR's Amazing Savings in Seaside Heights. In his later years he took up carpentry and worked for Pyramid Builders and became Lavallette's go to handy man.
He was predeceased by his brothers Nicholas and Anthony Russo.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Joan, his 3 sons, Michael Russo and wife Katie, Rick Russo and his wife Patti, Joe Russo and wife Mary Jane, and 2 daughters, Susie Russo and Michelle Fritz and her husband Bob. Also surviving are his brother, Philip Russo, sisters, Rosemarie Kenney and Fran Leppert and sister-in-law Marion Russo along with numerous nieces and nephews. His 11 grandchildren Matt Russo and wife Kelly, Parker Russo, R.J Otto, Allie Russo, Jake Russo, Maggie Russo, Becky Russo, Christopher Russo, Halie DeCarlo, James and Ben Fritz will miss him dearly.
Family will receive friends from 1-5pm on Sunday November 17, 2019 at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Grand Central Ave. Lavallette, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday November 18, 2019 at 10:30am at the Parish of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina RC Church in Lavallette, NJ. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the local breast cancer organization - 'Just Us Girls', P.O. Box 663, Manasquan, NJ 08736.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019