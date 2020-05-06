Carmen "Nucci" Pallotto
1929 - 2020
Carmen "Nucci" Pallotto

Carmen Pallotto, age 90, passed away peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Tuesday, May 5th. Carmen was a lifelong resident of Asbury Park and Neptune and a long-time employee of the Asbury Park Beachfront Maintenance Department, retiring as a badge checker on the boardwalk. Along with his twin brother, Peter, they took daily walks on the Asbury Boardwalk greeting all those that they met along the way. He was always seen walking around town in Asbury Park and Neptune and was well-known at many of the businesses. Carmen especially loved to travel to San Diego to see his brothers and his nieces and nephews. He also loved classic movies and he could recite numerous facts on the lives of many of the stars, especially Doris Day.

He was an avid Yankee fan, and in his youth, he excelled at boxing at the Asbury Park YMCA and he loved to play baseball. Carmen was predeceased by his parents, Ercole and Carmel Pallotto, and brothers, Angelo and Ercole "Bozo". He was also predeceased by his nephews, John, Tony and Chris Pallotto and Louis Valente. Carmen had a large family of nieces and nephews across the country whom he treated like they were his own children. He always came to their rescue and he could always be counted on to help them with his support. He is survived by his beloved twin brother, Peter, Ocean Grove, and sister, Dolores Valente, Tinton Falls. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Joseph Pallotto and his wife, Maureen, Asbury Park, James Valente and his wife, Debra, Neptune, Susan Valente of Barnegat, Cindy Pallotto, Michael Pallotto and his wife, Celia, Peter Pallotto and his wife Joan, Angelo Pallotto and his wife Sherrill, all of San Diego, and Virginia Manigold and her husband, James, of Mount Vernon, Missouri. Carmen is also survived by many cousins, great nieces, nephews and friends.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
