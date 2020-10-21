Carmen Valdivieso
Toms River - Carmen Valdivieso, 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. She was born in Puerto Rico to the late Jose and Juana (Soto) Ramos. Carmen was an exceptional seamstress and the proud owner/operator of "Bridal Party" in Monmouth Junction, NJ. Carmen enjoyed spending time with her much loved family, especially her grandchildren.
Carmen was predeceased by her son Robert in 2005. She is survived by her son Thomas; her three daughters: Denise Lamoso, Beatrice Martin, and Sylvia Valdivieso; her sister: Aurora O'Hara; and her brother Alex Ramos. Carmen is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Frank, Michelle, Robert, Stefan, Kimberly, and Randall; her great-grandchildren: Sofia and Daniella; and her extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. The Funeral Service will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Cremation will be private. To leave online tributes, please visit www.andersonandcampbell.com
.