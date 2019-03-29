|
|
Carmon W. Applegate, Jr.
So.Toms River - Carmon W. Applegate, Jr., 75, of So. Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at home, on March 26, 2019. He was born in Somers Point, NJ, and was a long-time resident of So. Toms River. Carmon was a retired truck driver and a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving as a bosun's mate on the USS Sylvania and the USS Alstede. He loved hanging out with his grandchildren and working on the computer to do research. Carmon enjoyed the fun times he spent with his family and will be dearly missed.
Carmon leaves behind his four loving children: Lisa, Dennis, Kim and Brian; eleven grandchildren: Cody, Ashley, Alexis, Dylan, Devin, Mea, Johnathan, Dakota, Patrick, Leanna and Bailey; and one great-granddaughter Izabella. He is also survived by his brother Richie, his sister Diane, and his daughter-in-law Grace.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, March 30th, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019