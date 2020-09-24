Carnell W. Marable
Manchester - (June 28, 1939 - September 19, 2020)
Carnell is survived by his children and grandchildren - Renee Christina Handy, Chantell Crystal Marable, Carnell Nathaniel Marable, Erica Monique Fields, Eli Justin Fields, Juan Kevin Lee Marable, John Samuel Marable, Michelle Miriam Marable, Juanita Ruth Marable, Juliana Christine Marable, Jessie LaShanze Marable, Jonathan Blake Marable and Baby J (unborn...due January 6, 2021); one sister, Joanne Jefferson; and a host of other family and friends.
Interment at Fairmount Cemetery of Newark, NJ.
