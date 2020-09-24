1/1
Carnell W. Marable
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carnell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carnell W. Marable

Manchester - (June 28, 1939 - September 19, 2020)

Carnell is survived by his children and grandchildren - Renee Christina Handy, Chantell Crystal Marable, Carnell Nathaniel Marable, Erica Monique Fields, Eli Justin Fields, Juan Kevin Lee Marable, John Samuel Marable, Michelle Miriam Marable, Juanita Ruth Marable, Juliana Christine Marable, Jessie LaShanze Marable, Jonathan Blake Marable and Baby J (unborn...due January 6, 2021); one sister, Joanne Jefferson; and a host of other family and friends.

Interment at Fairmount Cemetery of Newark, NJ.

Send condolences to www.perryfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perry Funeral Home
34 Mercer St
Newark, NJ 07103
(973) 824-9201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved