Carol A. Andosca
Hazlet - Carol A. Andosca, 69 of Hazlet , passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. She worked as a Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant for the Henry Hudson School District.
Carol is pre deceased by her parents; Alex and Kathryn Derevjanik and her daughter Andrea Marie Andosca. She is survived by her devoted husband Joseph, loving children; Joseph of Hazlet, Nicholas and his Fiancee Stacy Danner of Glen Gardner, adored grandchildren, Joseph and James. She also leaves her brother Ronald Derevjanik of Rock Tavern, NY.
Carol will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Relatives and friends are invited Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9PM and Saturday, November 28, 2020, 9AM with a 10AM service at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ, 07735. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown. To offer an online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com