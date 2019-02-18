|
|
In Loving Memory of
Carol A. Iasparro
07/23/1949 - 02/18/2017
It's hard to believe its been two years since you left us. There has not been one day that we haven't been thinking of you. We miss you dearly, but we know you're looking down on us all each and everyday. You'll be in our hearts forever. You were truly the anchor of our family.
Your loving Husband Dom'
Chris, Kelly, Jack, Julia, Michael, Vikki, Luke, Laila, Lili
Dennis, Gina, Taylor, Jayden,
Brody & Aubrey
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019