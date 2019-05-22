|
Carol A. Johnston
Shadow Lake in Red Bank - Carol A. Johnston, 84, of Shadow Lake, formerly of Colts Neck passed away May 19th.
She was born in Meadville, Pa to the late Fred and Eleanor Nichols.
Carol was a nurse at John L. Montgomery Medical Home and loved the beach to sit and read.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa in 2008.
Carol is survived by her loving son Alex Bryan Johnston and her brother Jack Nichols.
A life celebration will be 2:00 - 4:00 pm Thursday, May 23rd at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, May 24th at St. James R.C. Ch. Broad St. Red Bank, NJ with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Rd. Red Bank, NJ.
Please visit Carol's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019