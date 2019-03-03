|
Carol A. Majonis
Marlboro - Carol A. Majonis, 71, Marlboro, New Jersey, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio on February 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Marlboro for 40 years. Carol worked was a teacher for 35 years before retiring. She loved reading, traveling and the beach.
She is survived by her husband Eric Majonis; daughter Michelle and her husband Barry, son Ken Majonis, and daughter Andrea and her husband Michael; and four grandchildren Jacob, Ari, Maya and Elenore.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 3, 2019