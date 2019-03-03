Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Majonis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Majonis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol A. Majonis Obituary
Carol A. Majonis

Marlboro - Carol A. Majonis, 71, Marlboro, New Jersey, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio on February 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Marlboro for 40 years. Carol worked was a teacher for 35 years before retiring. She loved reading, traveling and the beach.

She is survived by her husband Eric Majonis; daughter Michelle and her husband Barry, son Ken Majonis, and daughter Andrea and her husband Michael; and four grandchildren Jacob, Ari, Maya and Elenore.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now