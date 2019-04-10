|
Carol A. Meissner
Tuckerton 72 - passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home. She was born in Red Bank, N.J., residing in Holmdel prior to moving to Tuckerton. Carol worked for Pinelands Regional Middle School, Little Egg Harbor, where she was a foreman in the custodial department.
Carol was predeceased by her husband George F. Meissner, sister Michele Damen. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Meissner, of Tuckerton, N.J., son Lance Meissner and wife Janine, of Manahawkin, N.J., daughter Amy Lucas and husband Ed, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., sisters Sharon Lasater, of Holmdel, N.J., and Margaret Harrison, of Freehold, N.J., along with five grandchildren. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019