Carol A. Montgomery
Ocala, FL - Carol A. Montgomery, 68 of Ocala. It is with deep sadness that we must announce that Carol passed away on 04/04, peacefully at her home in Ocala, FL. A loving wife to Ron of over 40 years, a very proud mother to Catherine Montgomery Parker(husband Justin)and Sean (wife Lara) a doting grandmother of 6: Taylor, Kelsey, Camden, Noah, Amelia and Avery. She will be greatly missed and the hole in our hearts is large, but we know that she is still with us. Thank you everyone for your thoughts, prayers, calls, and visits over the last few months, and for sharing in her life over the years. We will update at a later time our plans for a Celebration of Life Ceremony, as things are uncertain at this time. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020