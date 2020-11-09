1/1
Carol A. Ottoson
Carol A. Ottoson

Carol A. Ottoson, age 83, of Seaside Park, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in Union. She lived in Ortley Beach until moving to Seaside Park in 2000.

Carol worked for Children's Specialized Hospital in Mountainside and Toms River as a Receptionist for seventeen years.

Carol was a parishioner and member of the Rosary Society of St. Catharine of Siena Church and St. Bonaventure Church, the Garden Club of Seaside Park, Democratic Club of Seaside Park and Life member of Harley Davidson Club.

Carol is predeceased by her parents Albert and Anna (Lewcyk) Yampol. She is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years Karl E. Ottoson, four daughters: Debbi Tavares and husband Al of Randolph, Kathi Glassen of Toms River, Diane Glassen of Whiting and Nancy Thompson and husband Dave of Toms River; her sister Janet Maier of Iselin; five grandchildren Jamielynn, Scott, Kevin, Kristin and Alexis; five great-grandchildren Diazia, Keaon, Kyleigh, Max and Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 4-8 PM at the Anderson & Campbell FH, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 12 11:00 AM at St. Catharine of Siena Church , 50 E Street Seaside Park, NJ 08752. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers contributions in Carol's name may be made to VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
