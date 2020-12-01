1/1
Carol A. Partenfelder
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Partenfelder

Brick - Carol A. Partenfelder, 76 of Brick passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Carol was born in Jersey City, lived in Neptune and graduated from Neptune High School in 1962 prior to moving to Brick in 1970.

Carol was a proud mom and homemaker. She loved to do her crafts and share them with friends and family. She loved to listen to music, dance with her sisters, watch the Hallmark Channel and spend time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her siblings Judith Wrublevski, Katherine Winslow and her husband Joseph Winslow.

Surviving is her husband of 55 years Henry Partenfelder; her children Thomas Partenfelder and his wife Kim, Theresa and her husband Jeffrey Goodfellow and Tracy Mulcahey; her sister Gail McLester(Roe McLester) and William Merkel (Rosie Merkel); her grandchildren Zachary, Kaitlyn, Madison, Matthew and Kelsey Rose, many nieces and nephews including Richie Wrublevski and Beth Detweiler.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Team Shamrock Tunnels to Towers, www.t2trun.org .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:30 - 07:30 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 1, 2020
Tracy, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
George Besant
Friend
December 1, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the whole Partenfelder family. Carol was an amazing woman raising terrific children. May God comfort Mr. P, Tom, Terry, Tracy and everyone else she has touched during her amazing journey in life.
God bless! Love, The Gancys
Chris Gancy
Friend
December 1, 2020
Dear Tracy and family. So sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathy. Bless Carol and bless all who love her.
Jane Barrett
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Dear Terry,Jeff,Matt ,Hank and all of the Partenfelder Family,
I am so sorry for your loss.
Carol was such a happy ,kind and caring person. Every time we chatted she was smiling. She was an expert in creating the most beautiful decorations May these memories comfort you.
My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Kathy DiGrigoli
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved