Carol A. Partenfelder
Brick - Carol A. Partenfelder, 76 of Brick passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Carol was born in Jersey City, lived in Neptune and graduated from Neptune High School in 1962 prior to moving to Brick in 1970.
Carol was a proud mom and homemaker. She loved to do her crafts and share them with friends and family. She loved to listen to music, dance with her sisters, watch the Hallmark Channel and spend time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her siblings Judith Wrublevski, Katherine Winslow and her husband Joseph Winslow.
Surviving is her husband of 55 years Henry Partenfelder; her children Thomas Partenfelder and his wife Kim, Theresa and her husband Jeffrey Goodfellow and Tracy Mulcahey; her sister Gail McLester(Roe McLester) and William Merkel (Rosie Merkel); her grandchildren Zachary, Kaitlyn, Madison, Matthew and Kelsey Rose, many nieces and nephews including Richie Wrublevski and Beth Detweiler.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Team Shamrock Tunnels to Towers, www.t2trun.org
.