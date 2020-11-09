1/
Carol A. Pruss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Pruss

Whiting - Carol A. Pruss, 83, of Whiting, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at home. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she lived in Florida and Yardville, NJ before moving to Whiting in 2000. Carol was a medical coder at Carter Wallace Pharmaceuticals in Cranbury, NJ. She was a communicant of the Church of the Assumption in Perth Amboy, NJ until 1964, then, St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Yardville, NJ.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Pruss in 2015 and her son, Steven Pruss. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Sandi Pruss of Westampton, NJ; her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Roy Gilbert of Cream Ridge, NJ and four grandchildren, Sarah, Diana, Ben and Makenna.

Inurnment is private at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. For information and condolences please visit or website at manchestermemorial.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved