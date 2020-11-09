Carol A. Pruss
Whiting - Carol A. Pruss, 83, of Whiting, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at home. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she lived in Florida and Yardville, NJ before moving to Whiting in 2000. Carol was a medical coder at Carter Wallace Pharmaceuticals in Cranbury, NJ. She was a communicant of the Church of the Assumption in Perth Amboy, NJ until 1964, then, St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Yardville, NJ.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Pruss in 2015 and her son, Steven Pruss. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Sandi Pruss of Westampton, NJ; her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Roy Gilbert of Cream Ridge, NJ and four grandchildren, Sarah, Diana, Ben and Makenna.
Inurnment is private at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. For information and condolences please visit or website at manchestermemorial.net