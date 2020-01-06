Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:30 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Catherine's Church
110 Bray Ave.
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Rotolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Rotolo

Carol A. Rotolo Obituary
Carol A. Rotolo

Middletown - Carol A. Rotolo, 79, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on January 5, 2020. She was born in New York City to George and Agnes Foote. Her family moved to Middletown when she was 5 years old. Carol was a homemaker and an active and faithful parishioner of St. Catherine's church. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and St. Catherine's Choir. She also served as St. Catherine's Cheerleading coach for many years. She was deeply devoted to her family as well as her faith.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Nicholas; 4 sons and daughters-in-law, Peter and Jeanne Rotolo, Nicholas and Eileen Rotolo, Joseph and Monica Rotolo, Anthony and Sara Rotolo; 11 grandchildren, Nicholas Peter, Courtney, Shane, Jake, Nicholas Paul, Van, Rocco, Breena, Kady, and Ryder.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Lorraine and Hazel.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday January, 9, 2020 at 8:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
