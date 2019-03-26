|
Carol A Steinhart
Brick - Carol A Steinhart 82 of Brick died Saturday March 23, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Newark she resided in Belleville and then Harrison for 49 years before moving to Toms River in 2001. She worked as a bookkeeper for Guyon-Alloys/Radnor, in Harrison for 20 years retiring in 1998. She enjoyed scrabble, scrapbooking, Facebook, trotters horse racing, words with friends and was an avid Jets fan. She is predeceased by her husband Leroy Jr. in 2006 & two brothers, Hugh & James Donnelly. Surviving are her sons & their spouses, Leroy III & Marianne Steinhart, Richard & Kim Steinhart, Raymond & Carol Steinhart, brothers, Robert & Edwin Donnelly and sister Anna (Beanie) Nicosia and 7 grandchildren & 8 Great grandchildren. Visitation is Wednesday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Thursday 9:15 AM at St Luke's Church, Toms River with interment to follow at NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 400 Morris Ave Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834. For directions or to send online condolences, please see www.olivierefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019