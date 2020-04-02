Services
Carol A. Stipo

Carol A. Stipo Obituary
Carol A. Stipo

Lakewood - Carol A. Stipo, 84, formerly of Original Leisure Village, Lakewood passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Yonkers, NY, she resided in Somers, NY before moving to Lakewood 19 years ago. Carol was a member of The Red Hat Society and the Camera Club of OLV. She was also an avid painter.

Carol was predeceased by her husband Alfred J. Stipo, Jr., 2 sisters Marion Garvin and Helen Fine. Carol is survived by 2 daughters Carol Rosenhagen of Wappingers Falls, NY, Gail Carney of Danbury, CT, her sister Florence Garvin of Lakewood, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at a later date at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
