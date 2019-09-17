|
|
Carol A. Traynor
Middletown - Carol A. Traynor, 73 of Middletown, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, she was raised in Jersey City and has been a resident of Middletown most of her life.
Mrs. Traynor was a graduate of Snyder High School in Jersey City. She was employed by the Holmdel Board of Education for many years before retiring in 2010. She enjoyed reading and trips to Atlantic City. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church. Known for her caring and generous spirit, she will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her parents Manuel and Agnes Antola and brother Paul Antola. Surviving are her beloved husband of 50 years Dennis Traynor of Middletown; her brothers Mark Antola of Totowa and Robert Antola of Middletown; her sisters in-law Patricia Miller and Grace Yanick both of Middletown; her brother in-law Matthew Traynor; her niece Marianne Hurley of Middletown; great-niece Sabrina Ramirez of Middletown; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, September 19 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel 26 Leonardville Road in Middletown. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at StJude.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019