Carol A. Wolfe
Point Pleasant - Carol A. Wolfe, age 80 passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. Born and raised in Jersey City, Carol lived in Brick for 52 years before moving to Point Pleasant in October.
Mrs. Wolfe founded Dottie's House in 1999, which is a housing program to help women and children who have survived domestic violence. She was also the founder and CEO of Homes Now, Inc., established in 1997, as a non-profit organization that has built and monitors more that 200 quality affordable housing units. Since its inception, Carol worked tirelessly to help those in need by establishing Homes Now Chambers Bridge Residence; Homes Now Tudor Village; Homes Now Beachview Residence; and Homes Now Sycamore Ridge, retiring in 2017. Through all of her programs she raised over $30 million in funding through grants.
Carol has been recognized for her many accomplishments in the community. Her achievements include: 1997 ARC of Ocean County Humanitarian Award, 1997 NJ and Shore Builders American Institute of Architects Resident of the Year, 2000 NJ Excellence in Housing Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement Office of the Governor, 2000 Ocean County Chapter - ARC - Distinguished Service Award, 2001 Providence House Woman of Influence - Outstanding Commitment to Victims of Domestic Violence, 2003 Brick Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen Award, 2005 Leadership Award - Point Pleasant Boro Chamber of Commerce, 2005 Advocate of the Year - Ocean County Advisory Committee on the Status of Women, 2005 Citizenship Award - Ocean County Bar Association, Law Day, 2005 Women Helping Women Award - Soroptimist of Toms River, 2005 Exceptional Women Award, 2006 "Woman of Distinction" Ocean County Advisory Commission on the Status of Women, 2006 & 2007 FAME Award - New Jersey Shore Builders Association, 2007 Grand Marshal of the Ocean County Columbus Day Parade and Italian Festival, 2007 Women Helping Women - Southern Ocean County Business and Professional Women, 2008 NJAWBO Monmouth / Ocean Chapter Rose and Scroll Award, 2008 The Guild of Ocean Medical Center Award, 2008 Brick Chamber of Commerce, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, 2010 Speaker - Rutgers University Institute for Women's Leadership, 2016 Governors Excellence Award in Housing.
Carol loved painting, gardening and watching tennis, but her greatest joy was spending time with her loving family.
She is predeceased by her sister, Janice Vitale.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 35 years, David W. Wolfe; her children, John Vincentini and his wife, Karen, Karen Wehmeyer and her husband, Charlie, Laura Lloyd and her husband, Alan and Elise Vincentini; her step-sons, David and Jonathan Wolfe; her grandchildren, Amanda, Christina, Diana, Luke, Matthew, Eric, Madison, Alec, Remi and JD; and her three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dottie's House, P.O. Box 4002, Brick, NJ 08723.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019