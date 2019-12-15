|
|
Carol Ann Babrisky
Morganville - Carol Ann Babrisky, 67 of Morganville.
A visitation will be held Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and again on Wednesday December 18, 2019 8:30 AM at the funeral home for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clement's Church of Matawan. Burial will follow at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery of Morganville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting their website at .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019