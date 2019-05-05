|
|
Carol Ann Bailey
Ocean Grove - Carol Ann Bailey, 65 passed away too soon at home in Ocean Grove on April 29th. She was the daughter of the late Ruth (Smythe) and Forman T. Bailey. Carol was a graduate of Neptune High School, class of 1972, and Susquehanna University.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. To honor her spirit, contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation (www.lustgarten.org/donate), 1111 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714, or a . To read full obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019