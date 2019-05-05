Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Ann Bailey Obituary
Carol Ann Bailey

Ocean Grove - Carol Ann Bailey, 65 passed away too soon at home in Ocean Grove on April 29th. She was the daughter of the late Ruth (Smythe) and Forman T. Bailey. Carol was a graduate of Neptune High School, class of 1972, and Susquehanna University.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. To honor her spirit, contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation (www.lustgarten.org/donate), 1111 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714, or a . To read full obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now