|
|
Carol Ann Boragine
Cliffwood Beach - Carol Ann Boragine, 74, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born Carol Ann Kirschenmann on January 28, 1945 in Newark, where she grew up. After marriage, Carol and her husband, Louis, settled in Cliffwood Beach, where she was currently residing. Before retirement, Carol worked in Accounts Payable for PSE&G and Loreal for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Katherine Kirschenmann, her beloved husband, Louis F. Boragine, and her dear siblings, Anthony, Billy, and Adele Kirschenmann, and Rose Marie Scavone. Carol is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ference and her husband Tom, her grandchildren, Charlotte and Brandon, her cherished nieces and nephews, Michael Giordano and his wife Julia, David Giordano and his wife MaryAnn, Lisa Narciso, Rosemary Vetro, Francine Vetro and Marie Boragine, along with many special great nieces and nephews and loving friends. Carol will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friend are invited to visit on Friday, May 10th from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, May 11th from 9 to 9:45 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. Prayer service on Friday evening during visitation hours. Interment, Saturday approx. 11 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019