Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North
Hazlet, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North
Hazlet, NJ
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
N. Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Boragine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Boragine


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann Boragine Obituary
Carol Ann Boragine

Cliffwood Beach - Carol Ann Boragine, 74, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born Carol Ann Kirschenmann on January 28, 1945 in Newark, where she grew up. After marriage, Carol and her husband, Louis, settled in Cliffwood Beach, where she was currently residing. Before retirement, Carol worked in Accounts Payable for PSE&G and Loreal for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Katherine Kirschenmann, her beloved husband, Louis F. Boragine, and her dear siblings, Anthony, Billy, and Adele Kirschenmann, and Rose Marie Scavone. Carol is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ference and her husband Tom, her grandchildren, Charlotte and Brandon, her cherished nieces and nephews, Michael Giordano and his wife Julia, David Giordano and his wife MaryAnn, Lisa Narciso, Rosemary Vetro, Francine Vetro and Marie Boragine, along with many special great nieces and nephews and loving friends. Carol will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friend are invited to visit on Friday, May 10th from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, May 11th from 9 to 9:45 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. Prayer service on Friday evening during visitation hours. Interment, Saturday approx. 11 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now