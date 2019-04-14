|
Carol Ann Burkley
Brick - Carol Ann Burkley, 65, passed away on April 8, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. She was born on January 19, 1955 in Atlantic City, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents Ginny and Frank Burkley and her husband Haskel Pelcman. She is survived by her grandson Jayce, his parents Jodie and John Goodwin; her nieces and nephews, Jason, Jessica, Mike, Ian, Michele, Ariana, Courtney, Michael, Jackie, Josh, Aaron, Matthew and Randy. Carol is also survived by her great nieces and nephews Caleb, Brielle, Max, Sam, Preston, Addison, Wyatt, and Sawyer. Carol is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Carol began teaching as a Special Education Teacher - Resource Room, for Shore Regional High School on September 1, 1978, where she taught until her passing. During her years at Shore Regional High School, she served as Special Education Content Lead, Math HSPA Enrichment Teacher, Summer Enrichment, Project Kick Start, and SAT Summer Enrichment.
She was an advisor for several clubs, such as FOR (Friends of Rachel Club), GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) and Shore Regional Gaming (SRG), Conquer Cancer Club, Junior/Senior Class Advisor Class of 1983 and 2005 Yearbook Advisor (1985-2005) and Public Relations Coordinator 1988-1990. Carol was the recipient of many awards, certificates, and accolades throughout the span of her 41 year teaching career, but more importantly, she went above and beyond to help her students learn to the best of their ability. Carol Burkley made a positive, lasting impression on the lives of the students she taught and loved.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy 88 Brick, NJ 08724. The interment will take place 11:00 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Shore Regional Education Association Attn: Carol Burkley Memorial Education Fund, 132 Hwy 36 West Long Branch, NJ 07764.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019