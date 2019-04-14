Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Carol Burkley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Burkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Burkley


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann Burkley Obituary
Carol Ann Burkley

Brick - Carol Ann Burkley, 65, passed away on April 8, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. She was born on January 19, 1955 in Atlantic City, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents Ginny and Frank Burkley and her husband Haskel Pelcman. She is survived by her grandson Jayce, his parents Jodie and John Goodwin; her nieces and nephews, Jason, Jessica, Mike, Ian, Michele, Ariana, Courtney, Michael, Jackie, Josh, Aaron, Matthew and Randy. Carol is also survived by her great nieces and nephews Caleb, Brielle, Max, Sam, Preston, Addison, Wyatt, and Sawyer. Carol is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Carol began teaching as a Special Education Teacher - Resource Room, for Shore Regional High School on September 1, 1978, where she taught until her passing. During her years at Shore Regional High School, she served as Special Education Content Lead, Math HSPA Enrichment Teacher, Summer Enrichment, Project Kick Start, and SAT Summer Enrichment.

She was an advisor for several clubs, such as FOR (Friends of Rachel Club), GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) and Shore Regional Gaming (SRG), Conquer Cancer Club, Junior/Senior Class Advisor Class of 1983 and 2005 Yearbook Advisor (1985-2005) and Public Relations Coordinator 1988-1990. Carol was the recipient of many awards, certificates, and accolades throughout the span of her 41 year teaching career, but more importantly, she went above and beyond to help her students learn to the best of their ability. Carol Burkley made a positive, lasting impression on the lives of the students she taught and loved.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy 88 Brick, NJ 08724. The interment will take place 11:00 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Shore Regional Education Association Attn: Carol Burkley Memorial Education Fund, 132 Hwy 36 West Long Branch, NJ 07764.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now