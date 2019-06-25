Services
Colts Neck Township - Carol Ann Desmond, 84, of Colts Neck Township died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation at Shrewsbury. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late James and Margaret Penny Dennis.

She was a graduate of Queen of Peace High School, North Arlington.

Mrs. Desmond was a communicant of St. Mary's R. C. Church, Colts Neck.

She was a loving, caring, and devoted wife and mother.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Ellen Sweger.

Surviving are her husband, Richard M. Desmond; five children; Richard Desmond and wife Ashley, Lynda Weston, David W. Desmond, Paul Desmond and wife Karina, and Michael J. Desmond and wife Kathleen; a son-in-law, Joseph Sweger; six grandchildren, Brian Sweger, Katherine Myzie, Jennifer Desmond, Evan Weston, Rebecca Weston, and Mary Desmond; and four great grandchildren, Ryan Myzie, Riley Shearin, Matthew Myzie, and Aria Sweger.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by entombment at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to an organization of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019
