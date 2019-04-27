Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Carol Lombardi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home
885 Mantoloking Rd.
Brick, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Visitation
Brick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lombardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Lombardi


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann Lombardi Obituary
Carol Ann Lombardi

Toms River - Carol Ann Lombardi, age 72 of Toms River, passed away on April 26, 2019. She was born and raised in the Bronx, NY and lived in Clifton and Brick before moving to Toms River 3 years ago. Carol loved spending time and holidays with her family, especially her two grandchildren. She is predeceased by her mother Josephine Smith, and by her husband Vincent Lombardi. Surviving are her father William Smith, children, Christina Lombardi, Vincent Lombardi and his wife Kim, and David Lombardi; brothers, Pat Brown and his wife Roe, and William Smith and his wife Patricia, sister, Barbara Capozzi and her husband Jimmy, her two adored grandchildren, Paul and Tiffani Lombardi and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019, 9:30am at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now