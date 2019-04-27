|
Carol Ann Lombardi
Toms River - Carol Ann Lombardi, age 72 of Toms River, passed away on April 26, 2019. She was born and raised in the Bronx, NY and lived in Clifton and Brick before moving to Toms River 3 years ago. Carol loved spending time and holidays with her family, especially her two grandchildren. She is predeceased by her mother Josephine Smith, and by her husband Vincent Lombardi. Surviving are her father William Smith, children, Christina Lombardi, Vincent Lombardi and his wife Kim, and David Lombardi; brothers, Pat Brown and his wife Roe, and William Smith and his wife Patricia, sister, Barbara Capozzi and her husband Jimmy, her two adored grandchildren, Paul and Tiffani Lombardi and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019, 9:30am at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
