Carol Ann "Cookie" McKay
Colts Neck - Carol Ann "Cookie" McKay, 79, of Colts Neck peacefully passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in New York City, lived in Marlboro, and settled to Colts Neck in 1972. Cookie was a devote catholic and was a parishioner of St. Mary's. She was an advocate and sat on the Board of Directors for Christian Brothers Academy. Cookie enjoyed bowling and was always the life of the party. Above all, she was passionate about spending quality time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Peter McKay; her parents, William and Eleanor Gorman; son, Brian McKay; and siblings, William Gorman and Joan Patten. Cookie is survived by her sons, Kevin McKay and his wife, Jennifer of Colts Neck, and Tim McKay of Freehold; grandchildren, Connor, Jordan, Ryan, Madeline, Mia Isabella, and Peter; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne McKay.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 11:00 AM Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ 07722. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Cookie's name may be made to the Christian Brothers Academy Scholarship Fund, 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com