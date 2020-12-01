1/1
Carol Ann "Cookie" McKay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann "Cookie" McKay

Colts Neck - Carol Ann "Cookie" McKay, 79, of Colts Neck peacefully passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in New York City, lived in Marlboro, and settled to Colts Neck in 1972. Cookie was a devote catholic and was a parishioner of St. Mary's. She was an advocate and sat on the Board of Directors for Christian Brothers Academy. Cookie enjoyed bowling and was always the life of the party. Above all, she was passionate about spending quality time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter McKay; her parents, William and Eleanor Gorman; son, Brian McKay; and siblings, William Gorman and Joan Patten. Cookie is survived by her sons, Kevin McKay and his wife, Jennifer of Colts Neck, and Tim McKay of Freehold; grandchildren, Connor, Jordan, Ryan, Madeline, Mia Isabella, and Peter; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne McKay.

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 11:00 AM Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ 07722. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Cookie's name may be made to the Christian Brothers Academy Scholarship Fund, 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved