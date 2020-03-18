|
|
Carol Ann Pobuta
Manchester - Carol Ann Pobuta, 72, formerly of Union, passed away at home with family by her side on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Carol graduated from Newark State College in 1969 and became a passionate educator of over 40 years for the Elizabeth Public Schools. Carol will be remembered for her love of family, teaching, and the beach.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Sr. and Marion Rettino; her brother, Robert Rettino Jr.; and her son, Christian Miller. She is survived by her husband, Richard Pobuta Sr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and John McGee; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard Jr. and Yvonne Pobuta; her grand-children, Emily and Madelyn McGee and Christian Pettersen; her sister-in-law, Lorraine Costellano; and nephew, Robert Rettino III.
The family will schedule memorial services for a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Teach for America in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020