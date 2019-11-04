|
|
Carol Ann Tafero
Hazlet, NJ - Carol Ann Tafero, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her residence in Hazlet on Sat, Nov 2, 2019. She was born Carol Ann Maita on Dec 24, 1954 in Jersey City, where she grew up. In 1978, she moved to Hazlet, where she settled and raised her family. Carol worked for Sears as a Sales Associate for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Carmelo and Josephine (Miliano) Maita, and her sister Marilyn Maita. Carol Ann is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 45 years, Gregory P. Tafero, Sr., her dear and loving children, Gregory P. Tafero, Jr. and his wife Tracey of Liberty, SC, Danielle Bailey and her husband, Robert of East Hampton, CT and Brian M. Tafero of Hazlet. Carol will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM and Thurs morning, Nov 7, 2019 from 9:45 AM to 10:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet, NJ 07730. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thurs, Nov 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Benedict R.C. Church, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at 12:30 PM at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019