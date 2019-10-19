|
Carol Ann Vercammen
Jackson Twp - Carol Ann Vercammen, 81, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born in the Bronx, NY, and resided in Edison, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 13 years ago. She celebrated her 61st wedding anniversary with Albert this year.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 35 years as an Executive Secretary to the Vice President with Tenneco Corp., Edison, NJ.
Carol was a volunteer on the Metuchen First Aid Squad where she held the position of Auxiliary President. She was a former leader of the Camp Fire Girls and a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. While residing in South Knolls, she was active in the Women's Club, Italian American Club, Wine Club, Bocce League, and Girls on the Go. Carol was also active in the Jackson Senior Club and the Freehold Senior Club as well as a being a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Margaret Rasche. Carol is survived by her husband, Albert Vercammen of Jackson Twp.; her sons, Kenneth Vercammen and his wife, Cynthia of South Brunswick, and Steven Vercammen of Kingston, NY; her daughter, Janet Staschiak and her husband, Jim of Findlay, OH; her 5 grandchildren, Dr Brendan Vercammen, Shannon Vercammen, and Christine, Jimmy, and Joseph Staschiak; and by her sister, Mary Butler and her husband, David.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Her Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ 08562. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019