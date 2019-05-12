|
|
Carol Balandiuk
Jackson - Carol Milligan Balandiuk, 82, of Jackson, also known as "Sweetheart" the clown passed comfortably into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 10, 2019. Carol was a resident of Jackson for over 50 years moving from Bergen County. Carol was a graduate of Teaneck High School. As "Sweetheart" the clown - she entertained local children for over 20 years. At a birthday party or volunteer function, Sweetheart was sure to make you smile. Over the years Carol was active in Holbrook Little League, Boy Scouts of America, The Master's Clowns, and the Jackson Handicap Commission. Carol is survived by her loving husband Peter, children William, Margaret, John and Aimee Milligan, Diane and Bill Andersen, Anthony and Kristen Balandiuk and grandchildren whom she adored Ryan, Brianna, Billy, Sean, Jason, Emmet, Ellis, and Fritz. A celebration of life will be on Sunday May 19th from 1pm-2pm with a service starting at 2pm at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Harmony Road, Jackson, NJ. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to either Shriners Hospital or Jackson Animal Shelter, Fremont Street, Jackson, NJ. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019