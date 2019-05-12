Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church
Harmony Road
Jackson, NJ
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church
Harmony Road
Jackson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Balandiuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Balandiuk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Balandiuk Obituary
Carol Balandiuk

Jackson - Carol Milligan Balandiuk, 82, of Jackson, also known as "Sweetheart" the clown passed comfortably into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 10, 2019. Carol was a resident of Jackson for over 50 years moving from Bergen County. Carol was a graduate of Teaneck High School. As "Sweetheart" the clown - she entertained local children for over 20 years. At a birthday party or volunteer function, Sweetheart was sure to make you smile. Over the years Carol was active in Holbrook Little League, Boy Scouts of America, The Master's Clowns, and the Jackson Handicap Commission. Carol is survived by her loving husband Peter, children William, Margaret, John and Aimee Milligan, Diane and Bill Andersen, Anthony and Kristen Balandiuk and grandchildren whom she adored Ryan, Brianna, Billy, Sean, Jason, Emmet, Ellis, and Fritz. A celebration of life will be on Sunday May 19th from 1pm-2pm with a service starting at 2pm at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Harmony Road, Jackson, NJ. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to either Shriners Hospital or Jackson Animal Shelter, Fremont Street, Jackson, NJ. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now