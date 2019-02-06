Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Park Cemetery
735 Forest Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Shiva
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Beck residence
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Beck residence
Resources
Jackson - Carol Beck, age 85, of Jackson,NJ, formerly of Paterson,NJ and Hazlet,NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, February 5,2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Martin Beck for 46 years, mother of Lynn Alfano and her husband Jerry, Debbie Jasper and her companion Brian Carragher,Michael Beck and his wife Jackie and Richard Beck and his wife Christiana, grand­ mother of Scott Alfano and his wife Amber and Matthew Alfano, Great Grandmother of Logan and Mason Alfano. Services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February, 2019 at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus,NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Carol Beck may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital Memorial and Honor Gift - P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis,TN 38148-0142.

The Shiva Period will be observed at the Beck residence on Friday and Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 6, 2019
Remember
