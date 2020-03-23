|
|
Carol Chinery
Wall - Carol Chinery, 84, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the arms of her loving family.
Carol was the daughter of Margaret and Gus Walther. She was born in Astoria, NY and grew up in West New York. She was married in 1958 to her devoted and lifelong husband, Bob Chinery Sr., where they lived in Toms River until moving to Wall in 2001.
Carol worked as an office manager for many years before retiring in 1994. She was an avid traveler, seeing much of the world with her husband after she retired, but out of all the places she travelled, her favorite place was always home, with her family.
A wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carol's limitless devotion to her family will forever carry on through her undying love. "Babe", "Ma", "Mom", Nana" and Grandma", Carol answered to many names, but her love was equal to all.
One of Carol's greatest joys throughout her life was cooking for her family. A masterful chef, she took incredible pride in every meal she created, using "love" as her main ingredient.
Carol lived a blessed life because she appreciated the things that truly mattered. She was a devoted Christian whose faith in God carried her through her life with security and comfort. A sincere optimist who always found a reason to be happy, Carol had two mantras that she lived by; "Count your blessings," and "It's a good life if you don't weaken." Her legacy of love and strength has made an incredible mark on this world and will continue to live on through all that knew her.
Predeceased by her precious son, Scott Chinery in 2000, Carol will be sadly missed by her husband of 62 years, Robert Chinery Sr., her daughters Karen and Lisa, her son, Robert Jr. and daughter-in-law Tracy.
She will also be deeply missed by her 12 grandchildren, Emily Green, Rachel Chinery, Annie Hunter, Rob Chinery, Bobby Pritchard, Tommy Chinery, Scott Chinery, Vicki Pritchard, Chelsea Chinery, Catherine Chinery, Jack Chinery and Christian Chinery, and her great-grandson, Hudson Green.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to and continue Carol's legacy of love by simply being good to each other.
A private memorial service will be announced to family and close friends in the near future. For more information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020