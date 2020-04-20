Services
Carol Cofone


1942 - 2020
Union Beach - Carol E. Cofone, 77, passed away Monday, April 20,2020 . Carol was born in Nutley, NJ on June 22, 1942, a daughter of the late Louise and Natale Ferrara. She was raised in Nutley, where she met and married the love of her life. Eventually, they settled in Union Beach to raise their family. Carol's life was devoted to her family; her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter were her world. The Cofone family will not be the same with out their beloved matriarch.

Carol is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Anthony Cofone, Sr. along with their three children; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Richard Drake; daughter, Nancy Cofone, and son and daughter-in-law, Anthony, Jr. and Theresa. Carol also leaves behind her adored grandchildren; Kyle Drake, Kali (Vincent) Lynch, Anthony Cofone , Brittany Cofone and a great granddaughter, Myla Lynch. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
