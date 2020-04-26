|
Carol Cohn
Carol Cohn, loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Born on August 10, 1928, in Perth Amboy, Carol was the daughter of Annie and Joseph Stern. She graduated from Perth Amboy High School and secretarial school.
Carol worked for Fedders, Ronson and Terra Cotta. Carol embroidered many beautiful tablecloths, and enjoyed cooking and mahjong.
Predeceased in 2003 by her husband William and in 2012 by her son David, she is survived by her daughter Linda Cohen and husband Arnie, and daughter Jackie Cohn.
Carol was known as "Mommom" to her grandchildren Michael Cohen and wife Amy, Adam Cohen and wife Joni, Neil Cohen, Melanie Gardiner and husband Shane, Amanda Saleh, Laura Saleh, Jennifer Cohn and partner Myrna, Becky Hernandez and husband Emiliano, and Lonnie Cohn and partner Graham. Mommom Carol has five precious great grandchildren - Cara Gardiner, Ella Sasaki Cohen, Kayden Cohen, Nathan Cohen and Dylan Gardiner.
Carol is survived by her sister Lenora Holt of Los Angeles, and daughter-in-law Sharon Cohn of Glendale, Arizona. Carol is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Flynn and Sons Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave, Fords, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020