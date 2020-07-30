Carol F. Wilson



Leonardo - Carol F Wilson, 68, passed away from complications due to recent illness at Monmouth Medical Center on Monday, July 27th 2020.



She was born in Jersey City, and was a life long resident of Leonardo, a graduate of Mater Dei HS, Brookdale Community College and Monmouth Medical Center School of Medical Technology. She was a communicant of Saint Agnes Church.



Carol worked in the Monmouth Medical Center Laboratory as a histotechnologist and a cytology prep technician for more than 40 years. She considered her co-workers her second family.



She volunteered at the Leonardo First Aid Squad and was named the squad's first female captain. She was a life member of the Brevent Park Fire Department in Leonardo.



Carol was an avid sports fan, with Notre Dame, the Giants, Mets and Rutgers at the top of her lists.



Carol was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Virgina (Chick) Wilson and her sister, Maureen (Mo) Wilson. She is survived by her sister Colleen McGowan, her husband Bill and daughter Mary, Monmouth Beach, and her very close cousin Kevin Johnson of Tinton Falls and many more cousins.



She will be remembered as a good soul and kind spirit. The outpouring of affection by so many who learned of her passing makes one realize that she was truly loved and will be truly missed.



Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown on July 31, 2020 at 11:00am









