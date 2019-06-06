Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Carol Fischer Huggins Obituary
Carol Fischer Huggins

Toms River - Carol Fischer Huggins, age 94, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019.

Mother of the late Christopher Huggins; sister of the late Mignon Brier; she is survived by her beloved husband 72 years, Martin; her son, Brian M. Huggins; her siblings, Joyce Barkalow and Claire Francey; two grandchildren, Amiko Donegan and her husband James and Anthony Huggins; two great-grandchildren, Damion Huggins and Madison Borbotko; and two step-great-grandchildren, Paige and Kayla.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. There will be a eulogy offered at the conclusion of the visitation. Burial will be private at Monmouth Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Huggins family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019
