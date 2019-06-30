Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Carol Greene

Carol Greene Obituary
Carol Greene

Long Branch - Carol L Greene, 90, of Long Branch died on June 26th, 2019.

Carol wanted to be remembered as "being as good as anybody and better than most", and she was. An accomplished dancer, actress, director, poet, writer, and visual artist, Carol loved and lived all the arts. She thrived on it all-her passion went so far as to have "ARTS" as her license plate. When she was not pursuing some artistic endeavor, you could find her involved in community service. She was a life member of Hadassah, NJ Jazz Society, St Barnabas Auxiliary, Beth Israel Auxiliary, NCJW and the Actor's Fund. Other organizations with which she was affiliated with which include; MADD, Guild of Creative Art, Garden State Arts Center Cultural Fund, NJ Jazz Society, of which she was a board member, Theater on the Green, CPC Mental Health Services, Two River Theater Company, and Monmouth University Performing Arts.

Carols initial background included ballet and tap dancing, radio broadcasting, song writing, poetry, and short story writing. She studied with John Grabach, Xavier Gonzales, Nicholas Reale, Mary Sheehan, Pat St.Sucie, Jane Lux, Caroline Klein, and Deedee Ulanet.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, and her son, Thomas. Surviving is her son, Richard, of Marietta, GA.

Carols final wish was to "sail among the angels untethered and at peace."

Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
