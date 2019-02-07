Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine's Roman Catholic Church
108 Middletown Road
Holmdel, NJ
Middletown - Carol A. Hartl, 63, of Middletown, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center. She was born in Perth Amboy to her loving parents, Peter and Anna (Roman) Ivan. Carol worked as a legal secretary for Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri Jacobs, LLC. in Matawan for 10 years. She is predeceased by her father, Peter Ivan. Surviving is her loving husband of 25 years Robert Hartl, her beloved daughters Taylor Hartl and Dana Caruso, her mother Anna Ivan, her dear siblings Thomas Ivan and his wife Arlene, and Mary Ivan, and her cherished grandson Jeremy Van Meter. Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday February 8, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catharine's Roman Catholic Church, 108 Middletown Road in Holmdel on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 10:30a.m. In respect of Carol's wishes, cremation will be private. Please visit Carol's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019
