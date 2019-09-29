|
Carol J. Bevacqui Corcione
West Long Branch - Carol J. Bevacqui Corcione, 82, of West Long Branch passed away peacefully Friday, September 27th at home.
Carol spent most of her life in Long Branch, moving the West Long Branch several years ago. Before retiring, she was an Administrative Assistance for Paul Sebastian Fragrance, Tinton Falls, a school secretary for the Long Branch School District and a bookstore manager for Red Bank Catholic High School.
Carol loved nature, particularly bird watching. She enjoyed scenic driving trips, gardening and craft making. Carol was an avid reader and interested in studying her family's genealogy. She embraced social media and keeping up with the latest technology.
Carol was involved as a board member of Peter Cooper Village, West Long Branch and a communicant of St. Michael's RC Church, West End. Her strong faith led her to become a Eucharistic Minister as well as participating in Stephen's Ministry. Carol was proud of being an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Shrewsbury-Towne Chapter.
Most of all, Carol loved her family; being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She took great pride in following her children's and grandchildren's sporting activities. Carol was a great fan of college football and basketball.
Carol is predeceased by her first husband Thomas J. Bevacqui, Jr., her second husband Fred Corcione, her daughter Lori Ann Bevacqui and her niece Joelle Carol Vega. Surviving are her children Mary Jane & Robert Blatt, Westchester, PA, Carolyn & Mario Fragale, Little Silver, Nancy Bevacqui, Oceanport, Thomas & Eileen Bevacqui, Tinton Falls and Keith & Patty Bevacqui, Barnegat; her sister & brother-in-law Joan & Salvatore Severini; her grandchildren Christopher Blatt, Lauren Blatt & her fiancé Andrew, Paige & Patrick Oates, Amanda & Joe Healey, Mario Fragale, Travis Fragale & his fiancee Mascha Grossmann, Caitlin & Isaac Hall, Greer & Steven Novak, Alex Bevacqui, Dylan Bevacqui, Thomas & Diane Bevacqui, Keith Bevacqui and Antonio Bevacqui and her great grandchildren Cayden and Skylar Blatt, Joseph and Donovan Healey, Oliver and Greta Hall, Keating Novak, Michael Foster and Jaxson Bevacqui.
Visitation Monday, September 30th 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, October 1st 10:30 am at St. Michael's RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in honor of Carol's grandson Antonio to Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, www.ebresearch.org/donate. For messages of condolence, please visit Carol's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019