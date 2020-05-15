Carol J. Herr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Herr

Manchester - Carol Jean Herr 86, of Manchester, NJ passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, NJ. Carol was born and raised in Lancaster, PA. She is survived by her two daughters Denise Cunningham and her husband Craig of Marlton, NJ and Sheila Yeager and her husband Jeff of Manasquan, NJ, and her brothers Barry Kreider and his wife Shirley of Akron, PA. and Dr. Rodney Kreider and his wife Oksana of Fayetteville, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Heather Cunningham Roth, Colin Cunningham, Rachel Yeager, Michelle Yeager, and her great grandchildren L. Jake Roth and Elle Cunningham and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Mary Kreider and her daughter Dorcelle Kaye Herr.

She was a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design, NY and held director and design consultant positions with new home builders Leisure Technology and K. Hovnanian.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Toms River, where she volunteered on various committees. She also volunteered at the Second Time Around Thrift Shop in Toms River, whose proceeds benefit services and programs at Community Medical Center of Toms River.

Carol was an avid reader, a talented seamstress and had a very creative flair for design and decorating. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and she was the "Best Babysitter Ever" for her grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 services will be private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to: Community Medical Center of Toms River.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved