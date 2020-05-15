Carol J. Herr
Manchester - Carol Jean Herr 86, of Manchester, NJ passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, NJ. Carol was born and raised in Lancaster, PA. She is survived by her two daughters Denise Cunningham and her husband Craig of Marlton, NJ and Sheila Yeager and her husband Jeff of Manasquan, NJ, and her brothers Barry Kreider and his wife Shirley of Akron, PA. and Dr. Rodney Kreider and his wife Oksana of Fayetteville, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Heather Cunningham Roth, Colin Cunningham, Rachel Yeager, Michelle Yeager, and her great grandchildren L. Jake Roth and Elle Cunningham and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Mary Kreider and her daughter Dorcelle Kaye Herr.
She was a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design, NY and held director and design consultant positions with new home builders Leisure Technology and K. Hovnanian.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Toms River, where she volunteered on various committees. She also volunteered at the Second Time Around Thrift Shop in Toms River, whose proceeds benefit services and programs at Community Medical Center of Toms River.
Carol was an avid reader, a talented seamstress and had a very creative flair for design and decorating. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and she was the "Best Babysitter Ever" for her grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 services will be private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to: Community Medical Center of Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.