Carol J. Rowe
1926 - 2020
Freehold - Carol J. Rowe, 94, of Freehold, NJ passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian (The Manor) Nursing Home, Ocean Grove. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 20, 1926. The family moved to Spotswood, NJ when Carol was a small child. Upon graduating from South River High School in 1944, Carol worked for Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick as an executive secretary. She was a member of the Spotswood First Aid Squad. During World War II she was an airplane spotter shortly before she met Frederick Rowe. The couple was married in 1946. Fred was the love of her life and their marriage lasted a little over fifty years.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother. While raising two children, she worked in inventory control for Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing (3M) located at the plant in Freehold. Carol retired after 26 years of service in 1986. Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bingo and bocce. She loved to go dancing with Fred and their friends on Saturday night, and take trips to Atlantic City, where their friends and neighbors would join them. Carol was always available to help friends and neighbors and would often give them rides to grocery shopping and doctor appointments. She loved to bake and was famous for her shortbread recipe that she made during the holidays.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Rowe; son, Lance Rowe; and brother, Donald Seevers. Carol is survived by her daughter, Daryl Rowe and her partner, Shelley Hull; brother, Charles Seevers; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township. Interment will take place in Maplewood Cemetery, 169 West Main Street, Freehold. To leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
