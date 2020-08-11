Carol J. Welch
Red Bank - Carol J. Welch, 79, of Red Bank, passed away at home on August 10, 2020. She was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Thomas and Margaret (Houston) Briscoe. Carol was a 1958 graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and worked several jobs before marrying and becoming a stay at home wife and mother. She later began her career at Fort Monmouth as an Administrative Assistant and Office Manager, retiring when the Fort closed with 26 years of federal service. She enjoyed working, and homemaking but mostly she cherished the time she spent with her children and especially her grandchildren, whom she adored.
Carol is predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas F. Welch, III in 2006. Surviving are her loving children, Thomas IV and his wife Joan, Brian and his wife Danielle and Jennifer and her husband Tony Fajardo, her cherished grandchildren, Courtney and her husband Raymond Malaspina, Thomas F. Welch, V., Erin and Brigid Welch, Lucas and Danica Fajardo, her dear sister, Eileen Bagley and many nieces and nephews. She loved them all.
A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm. Due to Covid- 19, 50 people are allowed to enter the funeral home at a given time. Please make your visit brief so others can attend. Masks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James RC Church on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Carol's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Attn: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please visit Carol's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
.