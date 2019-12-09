|
Carol Jane Hogaboom-Van Dusen
Carol Jane Hogaboom-Van Dusen, age 78, passed away peacefully at the home she shared with her special daughter Patricia Farmer and Patricia's husband James on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Her parents, G. Byron Hogaboom and Katherine P. Van Dusen welcomed her into this world on January 23, 1941 in Newark, NJ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sally V. Berberio; brother, Peter V. Hogaboom; and niece, Katherine Barberio. Peter's wife, Anita, several nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, also survive.
Carola was her chosen spiritual name. She was an English teacher, guidance counselor, holistic healer, spiritual counselor, and a minister of The Universal Brotherhood Movement, Inc. She was a Homecoming facilitator. She was also a supporter of Unity By The Shore. Her loving light shines on forever.
Carola has requested there be no services, and cremation has taken place. If you would like, memorial contributions may be made to Unity By The Shore in Neptune, NJ or The Universal Brotherhood Movement, Inc. in Coral Springs, FL. May her love and light be remembered in your heart and soul. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, MI is serving the family, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019