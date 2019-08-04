|
Carol Jean McDonald
Wall Township - Carol Jean McDonald, formerly, Carol Anderson,(who preferred to be called Carole) of Sea Girt Estates, N.J., passed away on July 18, 2019, in Billings, Montana at the age of 76, with her family by her side. Carole was born and raised in Freehold, N.J., and graduated from Freehold Regional High School in 1960. Upon her marriage to Dennis McDonald (of Nanty Glo, P.A), she resided in Sea Girt Estates for most of her life before moving to Billings, MT. Carole was an avid reader, a gifted shopper as well as a master homemaker. She was able to sew anything and made her children's clothing for many years until they discovered designer brands. Carole's favorite pastime was going to Sea Girt beach and spending time with her family. The world stopped when Carole and her husband Dennis were on the dance floor.
Carole's career included being the main office secretary at Old Mill Elementary School and then the guidance secretary at Howell High School where she later retired. Carole was quick-witted, funny and loved both students and staff. She was often seen giving away late passes, as well as any other personal belongings that her students needed.
Carole was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Dennis McDonald; her mother Jean Anderson, father Warren J. Anderson, brother-in-law James McDonald, Ronald McDonald, sister-in-law, Rita McDonald, niece, Rhonda Hill and nephew, Rick McDonald. Carole is survived by her daughters Kelly Lee, (son- in- law, Ernie Lee), daughter Jennifer McDonald Bauries and daughter Megan McDonald. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Bobby Lee, Lyndsey Bauries, Morgan Lee, Reagan Emery, Chae Lee, Noah Gribko, Camryn Aiello and Devyn Aiello. Carole is also survived by her beloved sisters: Lynne Christen,(husband Walter Christen), Janine Prochnow ( husband Wayne Prochnow), Tracey Bruseski, ( husband Steven Bruseski). She is also survived by her nephews: Cary Karp, Keith Karp, Shane Christen, Joseph Bruseski, Brian Prochnow, Jeff Burkhart; Nieces: Brittany Giordano, Paige Bruseski, Denise McDonald Molinich, Kimberly George, Laura Strayer and Callan Burkhart. Carole is survived by her sister-in-law Dee McDonald and her best friend of over 56 years Carla Friedman.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on August 7, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 am on August 8, 2019, at St. Mark Church 215 Crescent Parkway Sea Girt, NJ 08750. Inurnment of ashes will follow at St. Catharine Mausoleum, Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National MS Society NJ Metro Chapter Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 US Hwy 9 North Suite 301 Woodbridge, NJ 07095. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019