Carol L. Davis
Whiting - Carol L. Davis, 77, of Whiting passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home. Born in Rahway, she resided in Union Beach and Pemberton Twp. before moving to Whiting five years ago. Carol loved crafting and painting and she enjoyed cooking. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ivan F. Davis, Jr., her daughters Cheryl Atkinson and her husband, Douglas of Forest, VA, JoAnn Carter and her husband, Glenn of Jericho, VT, her brother Philip J. Heitzenroeder, Jr. of Bordentown, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation 2-4pm Sunday, March 22nd and 9:30-10:30am Monday, March 23rd at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment 11:30am at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Deborah Heart & , P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or Ascend Hospice, 65 Jackson Dr., Suite 103, Cranford, NJ 07016. Considering recent events with COVID-19, precautions will be taken, and the health of visitors will be considered and due to current state guidelines, the occupancy of all services will be limited to 50 people. Thank you for your understanding.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020