Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
995 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 288-9000
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan home for Funerals
995 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St Justin's RC Church
Toms River, NJ
Carol L. Hodge


1941 - 2019
Carol L. Hodge Obituary
Carol L. Hodge

Toms River, NJ - Carol L. Hodge (Stawski) 77, of Toms River, NJ died on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ she lived in Parsippany, NJ before moving to Toms River in 1971. She worked for Continental Packaging in Kenilworth, NJ as a Secretary. Carol was a member of the Polish Women's Alliance and a parishioner of St Justin's RC Church in Toms River, NJ. Surviving is her loving husband Dennis, her daughter Lesley Gebhardt and her husband David of Bayville, NJ. 3 grandchildren Alyssa, Megan, Ziola and 13 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Monday July 8, 2019 from 3-6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan home for Funerals 995 Fischer Blvd Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday 9:30am at St Justin's RC Church, Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow to St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. Donations may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
